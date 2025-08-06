Three people were inside house when it was petrol bombed in the middle of the night
It happened in the Maple Drive area of Coleraine at about 1.30am.
It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house.
The PSNI said: “Three people were inside the property at the time, and managed to extinguish the fire.
“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the report are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 623 of 06/08/25.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.