Three people were inside house when it was petrol bombed in the middle of the night

The PSNI have revealed that three people were inside a house which was petrol bombed this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in the Maple Drive area of Coleraine at about 1.30am.

It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “Three people were inside the property at the time, and managed to extinguish the fire.

Maple Drive in Coleraine, as seen from the northern side, looking down the street

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the report are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 623 of 06/08/25.”