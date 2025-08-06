Three people were inside house when it was petrol bombed in the middle of the night

By Adam Kula
Published 6th Aug 2025, 20:45 BST
The PSNI have revealed that three people were inside a house which was petrol bombed this morning.

It happened in the Maple Drive area of Coleraine at about 1.30am.

It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “Three people were inside the property at the time, and managed to extinguish the fire.

Maple Drive in Coleraine, as seen from the northern side, looking down the streetplaceholder image
Maple Drive in Coleraine, as seen from the northern side, looking down the street

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the report are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 623 of 06/08/25.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice