Three police officers injured during mid-afternoon arrest

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, two counts of burglary, and three counts of assault on police.

Inspector Conway said: “Shortly before 2.40pm yesterday, Saturday 25th June, officers received and responded to a report of a burglary in the Bann Street area of Portadown.

“During the course of the arrest, three officers were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

PSNI

“The arrested male remains in police custody at this time.”

Inspector Conway continued: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.