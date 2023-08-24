News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

Three police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in Belfast.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Three police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in BelfThree police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in Belf
Three police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in Belf

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a police car was rammed in the early hours of Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "While on patrol in the Falls Road area of west Belfast, shortly before 2.45am, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The driver tried to avoid police by mounting a footpath and then striking an officer's arm before making off.

"A short time later the vehicle was located in the Cluain Mor Close area where the driver then reversed into the patrol car multiple times causing injury to two officers.

Most Popular

"The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Two officers were unable to continue their duties."

The spokesperson added: "This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Mokka in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 152 of 24/08/23."