Detective Inspector Maguire said: “Today’s searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

“A number of electronic devices have been seized and removed for further examination.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

