Three residents escape injury as phone, watch, bank cards and bag stolen
Two people in their 60s and a teenage girl were uninjured in a burglary in Cullybackey, Co Antrim on New Year’s Eve, police say.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 1:50 pm
The incident happened at a home in the Pottinger Street area between 3.30 and 4.30am.
A police spokesperson said: “A number of items including a mobile phone, a watch, bank cards and a white shopping bag were taken during the incident. A male and female, who were both in their 60s, and a teenage girl were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.