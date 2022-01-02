Three residents escape injury as phone, watch, bank cards and bag stolen

Two people in their 60s and a teenage girl were uninjured in a burglary in Cullybackey, Co Antrim on New Year’s Eve, police say.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of items including a mobile phone, a watch, bank cards and a white shopping bag were taken during the incident. A male and female, who were both in their 60s, and a teenage girl were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured.”