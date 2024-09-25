Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged three teenagers following disorder which broke out in Belfast last month.

The PSNI said there have now been 48 arrests and 38 charges since violence broke out following anti-immigration protests in the city on August 3 .

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of riot, arson, criminal damage and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on October 18 .

A 17-year-old boy was charged with riot, two counts of arson and criminal damage and is due before Belfast Youth Court on October 14 .

A 16-year-old boy was charged with riot and is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on October 21 .

Unrest in Belfast and attacks on some businesses owned by people from minority ethnic backgrounds came at a time of tension across the UK following misinformation on social media after the murder of three young children in Southport .