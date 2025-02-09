​Three treated for ‘slashing’ injuries in Dublin - one suspect arrested by Gardai

​Three people were injured today following what gardaí described as a "serious incident" in Dublin.

It's understood they were attacked by a man in the Stoneybatter area of the city at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The people were injured at a number of locations in the residential area, including on Oxmantown Road and Niall Road.

The three injured people sustained what has been described as "slashing type injuries", RTE reported.

All three were removed by ambulance to be treated in hospital.

Two are described as having serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the third person suffered a less serious injury.

A man has been arrested and is being held at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice.

A number of streets in Stoneybatter had been sealed off for a time but all later reopened.

There was a large garda presence in the area and other emergency services have attended.

A Garda Siochana spokesperson said: “There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time. Further information will be provided when available.”

The Irish Times said the victims were attacked randomly and reported that gardaí have no reason to suspect the attacks were linked to terrorism.

Sinn Féin president and local TD Mary Lou McDonald said in a post on X: "My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock.”