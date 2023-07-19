News you can trust since 1737
Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck destroyed in arson at yard of Northern Ireland property; 'extensive damage' caused to the home; 'consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic' say police

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a number of vehicles were set on fire at a yard in the early hours of this morning.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read

The incident occurred in Armagh.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Just before 5.40am today, Wednesday 19th July, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area.

“Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed.

Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed in a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of ArmaghThree vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed in a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh
Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed in a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh
“This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard. Thankfully, they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home. Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life. The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues.

“Our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 19/07/23.”

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/