The incident occurred in Armagh.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Just before 5.40am today, Wednesday 19th July, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area.

Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed in a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh

“This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard. Thankfully, they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home. Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life. The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues.

“Our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 19/07/23.”

