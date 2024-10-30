Don’t click the link 🚨

Brits are being warned about a TikTok text scam.

Fraudsters trying to lure in victims with promise of money for ‘1-2 hours work’

TikTok has issued a warning to its users over the scam.

TikTok users are being warned to remain vigilant for a scam pretending to offer ‘part time’ jobs. Fraudsters are attempting to pose as the social media platform in a bid to target potential victims.

Nefarious crooks are dangling the carrot of earning a couple hundred pounds for just a few hours work to lure people in. It is just the latest in the plague of phishing scams we have to wade through regularly.

TikTok has gone so far as to urge users to ignore the messages. Here’s all you need to know:

What does the scam message say?

The text may attempt to present itself as a genuine message from TikTok. It will pretend to offer an opportunity for ‘part time’ work and try to get you to click a link.

The message reads: “Hello, this is a letter from TikTok, sincerely inviting you to participate in an online part-time job. It only requires 1-2 hours of your time each day, with a very stable income ranging from £100 - £300.

“We are waiting for you and look forward to collaborating with you. Please contact us soon for more details about the job.”

It is not a genuine message from TikTok. Do not click on any links.

If I’ve received the message, what should I do?

As previously mentioned, make sure you do not click any links in the message. Even if it is displayed as being a message from ‘TikTok’ on your phone - it is a scam.

Clicking the link puts you at risk of becoming a victim either by divulging personal information or potentially downloading malware. Oxfordshire County Council has put a warning about the scam on its website.

The council advises that it is what is called a ‘task scam’ and it will ask you to complete simple tasks for money but are eventually asked to invest money to 'upgrade your account.' As well as never being paid, you'll never see any invested money returned to you.

Do not reply to the message. Scam texts can be reported by forwarding them to 7726.

TikTok issues warning to users over the scam

The scam appears to have been around for a little while as TikTok published a warning to users in January of this year. A spokesperson for the social media giant said: “It has come to our attention that scammers have been using the TikTok name to entice their victims.

“This typically involves scammers creating group chats or sending unsolicited messages to individuals, inviting them to perform a range of tasks such as following TikTok accounts or liking and commenting on content for monetary benefit, or offering individuals job opportunities at TikTok. Please be informed that such messages are scams.

“TikTok and its partners do not operate in this manner. Please be vigilant and think twice before sharing personal information or sending money. Always check your sources of information.”