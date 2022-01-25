Told police he had planted bombs in city to kill catholics

Belfast City Centre

John Goddard, 49, also portrayed himself as a terrorist and declared that loyalist paramilitaries were about to end their ceasefire in order to “wipe out” the PSNI.

The bogus telephone threats formed part of a year-long catalogue of offending his lawyer indicated was inexcusable.

Goddard, of The Mount, pleaded guilty to persistent improper use of a communications network to cause anxiety, assaults on police, and disorderly behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted begging and breaches of an Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he contacted the police 13 times in a one-hour period on July 8, 2020.

Iryna Kennedy, prosecuting, said Goddard claimed to be a terrorist during a series of threats.

“He stated that loyalist paramilitaries were going to break their ceasefire and wipe out the PSNI,” the barrister disclosed.

“He then made further calls, stating that he had placed various car bombs at specific locations in Belfast, and was going to kill Catholics.”

Police subsequently located Goddard and seized a phone used in the fake messages.

In a separate incident on September 28 last year, the defendant ignored warnings about his behaviour on Great Victoria Street in the city and he called police officers “black b******s” and “Fenian b******s”.

During attempts to restrain him, Goddard bit a constable on the fingers and threatened to bite his nose, the court heard.

Other charges involved spitting at a police officer’s face, fighting outside a city centre bar, unruly and drunken behaviour in a supermarket.

The defendant had also shouted at a member of the public “I will f****** stab you to death”.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd acknowledged: “It’s a serious catalogue of offences, and difficult to find an excuse to explain his behaviour.”

However, he described Goddard as a vulnerable individual who had been “damaged” by years of alcohol abuse and homelessness.

“He has become somewhat of a figure of fun among other people in that locality,” Mr Boyd submitted.

Imposing a total of six months custody, District Judge Mark McGarrity gave Goddard credit for his guilty pleas.