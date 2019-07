British anti-Islam and far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, has been sentenced to nine months in prison after he was found to have been contempt of court when he filmed defendants outside Leeds Crown Court in 2018.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared in court in London on Thursday morning wearing a 'convicted for journalism' t-shirt.

Tommy Robinson arrives for his sentencing at the Old Bailey in London. (Photo: Aaron Chown/P.A. Wire)

