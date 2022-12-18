Detective Sergeant Flavin said: "It was reported just after 10pm that a man, aged in his thirties, was walking in the Whitehill Drive area when he was approached by three unknown men, one of whom was armed with a gun.

"The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, the injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The suspects were described as being over six feet tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, with their faces covered. They are believed to have left the area on foot.”

The shooting was reported just after 10pm on Friday