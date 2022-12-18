News you can trust since 1737
'Totally barbaric': Man shot in the leg in Bangor

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the leg in Bangor on Friday

By Roderick McMurray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 4:46pm

Detective Sergeant Flavin said: "It was reported just after 10pm that a man, aged in his thirties, was walking in the Whitehill Drive area when he was approached by three unknown men, one of whom was armed with a gun.

"The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, the injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The suspects were described as being over six feet tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, with their faces covered. They are believed to have left the area on foot.”

The shooting was reported just after 10pm on Friday
Alex Easton MLA condemned the shooting as “totally unacceptable and wrong” and “totally barbaric”