Tractor stolen from Co Armagh farmyard is recovered

A tractor, stolen from a Co Armagh farm, has been recovered by the PSNI.

Police said the tractor was taken from a farmyard at Annahugh Road in Loughgall in December.

However it has been recovered at premises in Keady on Wednesday morning, 9th January.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following the report of the theft of a red Massey Ferguson 250 tractor between 21st and 24th December, an investigation was commenced.

“As part of this investigation officers from Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with An Garda Siochana, local representatives and appealed for information on the local Facebook page.

“As a result the tractor was recovered at premises on the Castleblayney Road in Keady today (Wednesday).

“The team would like to thank all those who have provided information in relation to this incident and would continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them identify those involved in the theft to contact the Neighbourhood Team in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 648 24/12/18.”