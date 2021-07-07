Traffic alert: Horses on the loose on busy NI road

Motorists have been urged to take care as a number of horses are loose on a busy NI road.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:06 pm

It is understood the horses are running rampant on the Charlestown Road near Portadown close to the Hyster forklift factory and Carn Business Park.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “I have been notified that horses are running on the roads close to the Hyster/Business Park on the Charlestown Rd.

“Please approach with care and if you know the owners contact them or me.”

-

-

