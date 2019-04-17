Traffic diversions in place as security alert continues

The PSNI has set up traffic diversions as the security alert continues in Lurgan.

The area surrounding the derelict site of the former St Michael’s Grammar School has been sealed of by police after the discovery of a suspect device.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

It appears the security operation centres on grounds around St Michael’s School close to St Colman’s graveyard.

It follows updates from St Teresa’s Primary School indicating special instructions on how to pick up children this afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An operation is still underway in north Lurgan after the discovery of a suspect device in the vicinity of the St Michael’s school site.

“Homes have unfortunately had to be evacuated in order to ensure people’s safety, and we thank the residents for their patience and cooperation so far. We will update this page once it is safe to return.

“Traffic diversions are also in place and we ask that you follow all directions given by officers to avoid putting yourself in harms way.

“It’s clear from many comments at our cordon points that no one wants this.

“The disruption is obvious yet sadly necessary in order that we can keep the community safe and ensure everything is back to normal as quickly as is safely possible.”

A PSNI spokesperson said St Teresa’s PS is uneffected by the security alert, however, due to necessary road closures traffic will need to come in from the Aghagallon side.

He said: “Please note, at this stage Tarry Lane is NOT open from the North Circular end. Either out Kilmore Road or Castor Bay Road and back in.”

They added: “Antrim Road services/Bellevue Complex is still open, however, entry and exit ONLY from Lurgan side, rather than over the train lines.

“No other traffic past this point currently on Antrim Road. Use Kilmore / Old Kilmore / Kilmore Hill for Aghagallon, Aghalee, Crumlin etc.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian has condemned those responsible for a security alert in North Lurgan.

Cllr Haughian said: “A security alert at a closed school in North Lurgan has led to serious disruption for local residents.“Those responsible for this alert need to explain to this community why they have disrupted their lives and put people out of their homes.

“We are liaising with the PSNI, local schools and residents and will continue to do so until this alert ends.”