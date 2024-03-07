Traffic & Travel: Traffic already starting to get busy this morning around Belfast
According to TrafficwatchNI traffic is busy on the following routes:
- M1 from J8 Blaris to J6 Saintfield Road
- A12 Westlink towards York StreetA2 Sydenham Bypass towards Dee Street
- M2 Foreshore towards Nelson street
- A2 Sydenham Bypass towards Dee Street
- A2 Shore Road from Jordanstown towards Rushpark
Meanwhile, in Carryduff a carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A24 Ballynahinch Road which started on February 26 is continuing.
Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 22 March 2024
The resurfacing scheme will extend from Carryduff Roundabout to beyond the Green Pastures development.
To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement the works in four separate phases.
- Phase 1 – Completed
- Phase 2 – From Monday 4 March 2024 until Friday 15 March 2024, Hillsborough Road to Meadowvale Park will be closed, Mondays to Fridays only, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.
- Phase 3 –From Monday 11 March 2024 until Friday 22 March 2024, Meadowvale Park to Green Pastures, will be closed overnight between the hours of 9.00pm and 6.00am.
- Phase 4 – The Church Road and Hillsborough Road junction will require a weekend closure with dates to be confirmed.
During periods of closure a diversion will operate via the A7 Saintfield Road - A7 Belfast Road - Lisburn Road - Saintfield Road - A24 Carryduff Road - A24 Ballynahinch Road and vice versa.
The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.