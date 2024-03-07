Traffic & Travel: Traffic already starting to get busy this morning around Belfast

Traffic jam

According to TrafficwatchNI traffic is busy on the following routes:

M1 from J8 Blaris to J6 Saintfield Road

A12 Westlink towards York StreetA2 Sydenham Bypass towards Dee Street

M2 Foreshore towards Nelson street

A2 Sydenham Bypass towards Dee Street

A2 Shore Road from Jordanstown towards Rushpark

Meanwhile, in Carryduff a carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A24 Ballynahinch Road which started on February 26 is continuing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 22 March 2024

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Carryduff Roundabout to beyond the Green Pastures development.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement the works in four separate phases.

Phase 1 – Completed

Phase 2 – From Monday 4 March 2024 until Friday 15 March 2024, Hillsborough Road to Meadowvale Park will be closed, Mondays to Fridays only, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Phase 3 –From Monday 11 March 2024 until Friday 22 March 2024, Meadowvale Park to Green Pastures, will be closed overnight between the hours of 9.00pm and 6.00am.

Phase 4 – The Church Road and Hillsborough Road junction will require a weekend closure with dates to be confirmed.

During periods of closure a diversion will operate via the A7 Saintfield Road - A7 Belfast Road - Lisburn Road - Saintfield Road - A24 Carryduff Road - A24 Ballynahinch Road and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad