Train line reopened between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street after 'incident'

The PSNI attended the incident close to the City Hospital train halt.

Translink wrote on social media: “The line has re-opened between Lanyon Place & GVS. Knock-on delays & disruption to be expected until further notice.”

Images captured from the scene show several officers along with Translink staff standing on the line beside a stationary train.

When asked for a comment a PSNI spokesman said that police 'attended a concern for safety at the City Hospital Halt, Donegall Road, south Belfast at approximately 1.20pm today, Wednesday April 13th'.

They added that 'a person was taken to hospital'.

They added that 'there are no further details at this time'.

Train line had been closed for some time