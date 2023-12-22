The granddaughter of a German businessman who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago has said that the trauma caused to families during the Troubles must never be forgotten.

Events are taking place in Belfast and Lisburn on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the death of Thomas Niedermayer.

Mr Niedermayer, the manager of the Grundig factory in Belfast and the West German honorary consul for Northern Ireland, was kidnapped by the provisional IRA on December 27 1973.

His body was not found until seven years later in 1980, when he was discovered in a shallow grave in Colin Glen, Belfast.

Thomas Niedermayer with wife Ingeborg and children Renate and Gabriele. Events are taking place in Belfast and Lisburn on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the death of Mr Niedermayer, who was kidnapped by the IRA on December 27 1973. His body was not found until seven years later in 1980, when he was discovered in a shallow grave in Colin Glen, Belfast

Four of his family members, including his widow Ingeborg, his daughters Renate and Gabrielle, and his son in law Robin, took their own lives in the years following his death.

On Friday morning a tree will be planted at Colin Glen and an event of reflection will take place at the Island Civic Centre in Lisburn later in the day.

Mr Niedermayer’s granddaughter, Tanya Williams-Powell, will attend the events.

She told the PA news agency that the reflection event would remember all the members of her family who lost their lives.

She said: “I really wanted to do that because I was aware that when Inge and Renate died, their funerals were quite quick and there were very few people in attendance.

“I just wanted people to come and have the chance to mourn for them, rather than just Thomas.”

“I think it is very important not to forget the past because it is only from understanding it that we can learn and move on in a more positive way.

“Our story is not unique or special and there are people who have suffered a lot more, but I think it is important to remember that the Troubles affected so many people and not only the immediate and direct victims, but also families. I think we need to keep an awareness of that.”

Ms Williams-Powell’s grandfather was killed before she was born.

She said: “He was kidnapped in 1973, I was born in 1976. I never got the chance to meet him and only met Inge and Renate a few times.

“I would say our lives have been influenced by that, my sister and I lost both our parents in our teenage years, partly due to the fact that Thomas was kidnapped and killed.

“The trauma that it caused my mum (Gabrielle), it rippled down into other members of the family as well.”

“The guilt that each family member felt, they weren’t able to talk it through and get over it.

“Awareness of mental health has come on so much since those times. Awful things happened but people had to try to get on with their lives.

“These days we take much more time to comfort and help people overcome that sense of loss and move on.”

Friday’s events have been organised with the help of victims’ organisation, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: “Following the known knowledge of Thomas’ murder and the discovery of his remains, four further lives were cruelly cut prematurely short in a chilling domino effect of traumatic pain and loss.

“We are privileged to have become acquainted with the surviving family and particularly with the granddaughters of Thomas and Ingeborg.

“Incredibly there is an absence of bitterness, hate or will to seek retribution within those who remain.

“Instead they are filled with love and a commitment of ensuring that the legacy of a much-loved grandfather, granny, auntie, mum and dad is kept front and centre.”

Mr Donaldson added: “Thomas sought to bring employment to an area of Northern Ireland which was suffering severely as a consequence of post-war rebuild but also the onslaught of The Troubles.

“His objective was to bring a form of economic stability, and in time prosperity to the region.

“Cruelly his life was stolen away by those intent on keeping Northern Ireland on its knees, and of keeping our people separated.

“The planting of a tree complete with plaque at the location in Colin Glen where Thomas was found is hugely symbolic and we thank those who have facilitated this to occur.

“It is also highly significant to have the German ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and several UK-based German diplomats present for events marking this milestone anniversary.”

