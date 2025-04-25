Police appeal

​Police say a young woman suffered a ‘traumatic ordeal’ when her car was stopped and she was robbed in Newry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Detectives are investigating the incident which took place on the Tandragee Road in the city on Thursday night.

The victim, who is 20 years old, left the Damolly Retail Park in her vehicle at around 11.10pm and was driving in direction of the Fiveways Roundabout when she noted another vehicle appeared to be following her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This vehicle then began to flash its headlights before swerving in front of the victim’s car forcing her to stop on the Tandragee Road.

A male exited the passenger side of the car and approached.

He proceeded to smash the passenger window of the woman’s car and attempted to remove items from the seat before fleeing in the suspect vehicle, which was driven by a second person.

A few minutes later the vehicle returned whilst the young woman was attempting to contact police at the roadside.

They again stopped and this time the driver emerged and grabbed the victim, taking her mobile phone. Both men then sped off in their vehicle in the direction of Newry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Dougherty said: “This young woman has been through a traumatic ordeal and detectives in Newry CID are currently offering her appropriate support.

"We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the robbery and we are asking the public for help in identifying the two suspects.