'Traumatic ordeal' for young woman as her car is forced to stop and she is robbed
Detectives are investigating the incident which took place on the Tandragee Road in the city on Thursday night.
The victim, who is 20 years old, left the Damolly Retail Park in her vehicle at around 11.10pm and was driving in direction of the Fiveways Roundabout when she noted another vehicle appeared to be following her.
This vehicle then began to flash its headlights before swerving in front of the victim’s car forcing her to stop on the Tandragee Road.
A male exited the passenger side of the car and approached.
He proceeded to smash the passenger window of the woman’s car and attempted to remove items from the seat before fleeing in the suspect vehicle, which was driven by a second person.
A few minutes later the vehicle returned whilst the young woman was attempting to contact police at the roadside.
They again stopped and this time the driver emerged and grabbed the victim, taking her mobile phone. Both men then sped off in their vehicle in the direction of Newry City.
Detective Dougherty said: “This young woman has been through a traumatic ordeal and detectives in Newry CID are currently offering her appropriate support.
"We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the robbery and we are asking the public for help in identifying the two suspects.
“If you have any information, or any recorded footage, that could assist us in our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 1817 24/04/25 or submit your information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”