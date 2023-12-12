Travel agent who stole up to £16k in cash from employer is handed five-month prison sentence

A Belfast-based travel agent who stole up to £16,000 in cash from his employer has been given a five-month prison sentence.

Conor Walker, 29, cleared out money held in assorted currencies at a city centre branch of Hays Travel earlier this year.

Walker, of Redwood Court in Lisburn, Co Antrim, carried out the theft because he had amassed heavy payday loan debts, a judge was told.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he arrived at the branch located in the Victoria Square shopping centre on January 31 and began preparing for that day’s business.

His duties included lodging cash delivered from a security courier, setting up the bureau de change facilities and having access to the company safe.

But later that morning other members of staff realised that a significant amount of money was missing.

The cash had been taken from the safe, bureau de change and travel bags used to place payments made by customers who attended the shop.

A Crown lawyer said the missing money included more than 8,400 US dollars, 6,000 euros, and £2,100 in sterling.

By that stage Walker was no longer present in the branch.

CCTV cameras captured him leaving Victoria Square by a back corridor and heading out onto Chichester Street.

“He did not return to his place of employment and was not located until he presented at Musgrave Police Station on March 29,” the prosecutor added.

During interviews he made a full confession to the theft.

Walker also offered an apology for his actions, stating that he decided to steal his employer’s money due to a “difficult personal debt”.

Defence counsel James Toal said his client had amassed approximately £20,000 in payday loan debts and was contemplating suicide.

“His mental health was at a very low ebb,” the barrister stressed.

Despite the stolen cash estimated to have a total value of £16,000, Mr Toal suggested the overall amount may be less.

Passing sentence, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed: “There will be five months custody.”