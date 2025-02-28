Trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and wife Lady Eleanor to start in March

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is set to start next month.

The case was mentioned during a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard that Mrs Donaldson was unable to attend because she was unwell, and that the court and the Public Prosecution Service had been provided with detail in relation to that.

Donaldson, 62, who also did not attend the hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court at an earlier hearing

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims

Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, is facing charges of aiding and abetting.

During the hearing on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey said there would be another preliminary hearing on March 19 to deal with any outstanding matters.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court at an earlier hearing

He also said he did not wish to do anything that would delay the planned start date for the trial of March 24.

Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.