A tribute has been paid to Natalie McNally at Everton's stadium, Goodison Park.

A photo of Natalie standing with father outside the stadium was displayed on a screen at the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. "May she rest in peace," the message read.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18. A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Friday night to allow for further inquiries.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged. Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had allowed them into her home.

A tribute in memory of Natalie McNally is displayed prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park. Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was killed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh last month. Ms McNally supported Everton alongside her family. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.