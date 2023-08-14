Tribute paid to ‘visionary’ Catholic priest who tended to victims of the Omagh bomb

Father Kevin Mullan, who died in May of this year, was on the scene providing comfort following the dissident republican bomb attack, and supported bereaved families in the years after.

At the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb in 2018, he challenged those responsible to come forward and "step out of the dark".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bomb at the memorial garden in Omagh, Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among the 29 killed, paid tribute to Father Mullan.

Flowers and messages are seen during the memorial service on August 13, 2023 in Omagh (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He said he had helped "rebuild hearts and minds" of those affected by the bomb.

"We will always be indebted to him for the strength, compassion and courage he demonstrated on the day, and the months and years after," he said.

"Kevin was a visionary that saw beyond green and orange. It didn't matter to him if you worshipped in a church or chapel. His wisdom and influence filtered into the community as he worked tirelessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will remember him as a decent and honourable human being."

Meanwhile, Mr Gallagher has spoken of his sadness that he did not get the chance to thank singer Sinead O’Connor for her efforts for victims of the 1998 blast.

O’Connor recorded a cover of Abba’s hit Chiquitita for the compilation album Across The Bridge Of Hope, released in 1999 to support the families of the bomb victims.

The album also featured a reading of the Seamus Heaney poem A Cure At Troy by actor Liam Neeson, and music by U2, Enya and Van Morrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gallagher said he had not been aware of O’Connor’s contribution until after her death. He told the PA news agency it was sad that he would never get to thank her.

It was by chance that he learned about it a couple of weeks ago while a family member was watching a documentary about Abba on TV.

O’Connor, 56, died after being found unresponsive at her south-east London home on July 26.