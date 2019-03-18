Tributes flood in for teenagers involved in Cookstown St Patrick's Day 'crush'

Tributes have poured in for the teenage victims of a fatal 'crush' in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died during St Patrick's Day celebrations at the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown

DUP leader Arlene Foster responded to the incident yesterday, stating: "Thoughts and prayers with everyone impacted by this tonight."

Country music performer Derek Ryan was among the first to respond to the upsetting news.

Posting to his Twitter followers, he said: "Home after tonight’s gig and open my twitter feed to devastating news from Cookstown. My thoughts are with everyone affected. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Tyron GAA Footballer Owen Mulligan also paid tribute, tweeting: "Shocking news still filtering threw from the developments of last night in Cookstown. Praying for all the families concerned."

St Galls net minder Chris Kerr paid tribute to the teenagers, tweeting: "Thoughts & prayers are with the families and friends of the 3 young people who lost their lives last night in cookstown. Horrendous news."

BBC journalist Elaine McGee tweeted the following thoughtful response to the events: "You never really get why your parents are so worried when you head off out as a teenager until you're older. My mum always said she never slept until she knew we were back in and safe . Thinking of those families in Cookstown today. A worst nightmare come to life."

Writer and lecturer Martin McGrath, meanwhile, revealed that the Greenvale and Cookstown has been a big part of growing up, stating: "Can't get the news from Cookstown out of my head... what a horrible thing to happen to young ones on a night out.

"Places like Clubland, The Glenavon and The Greenvale in Cookstown have been a big part of growing up for a lot of people for a long time. Myself included."

TV presenter Dan Walker simply described the events as "so sad".

Dietitian @Paula_McE_RD summed up the mood of many, saying: "Heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning of the events in Cookstown last night God love everyone involved - esp the families & friends of those who have sadly passed away so tragically & so young! Thoughts & prayers go out to all those affected by this

Twitter user @kafern_ highlighted acts of random kindness in the wake of the incident.

She said: "The amount of posts I’ve seen over Facebook of people offering lifts/their taxi services for free to take kids home from Cookstown is heartwarming."