Tributes paid after four year old boy from Co Waterford dies from knife injuries in London - mother arrested

A father has paid tribute to his “dearly missed” four-year-old son after the boy’s mother was charged with murder

Undated family handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of four-year-old Kobi Dooly, who died after being found with knife injuries in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday night. The boy's mother, Keziah Macharia, has been charged with murder.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that Mr Dooly is from County Waterford

His father, Ben Dooly, said: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon, we will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support, please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”

It comes after police were called to an address in Montague Road on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found Kobi, who had suffered knife injuries, and arrested his 41-year-old mother, Keziah Macharia.

The child was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of the emergency services, later died from his injuries.

Macharia appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.