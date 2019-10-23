Tributes paid to victims of Shankill bomb - on 26th anniversary of atrocity

Tributes have this morning flooded social media remembering the victims of the Shankill bomb.

In a post on Facebook from ACT Initiative - Central reads: "On 23rd October 1993 the IRA set off a no warning bomb in Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road.

"Greater Shankill ACT extends deepest sympathy to all the families who lost loved ones that day. Thoughts are with the survivors and those who were first on the scene and witnessed the horrors of the aftermath.

"We never shall forget the day, that the Shankill Road lost nine".

Those who died were: John Frizzell (63); his daughter Sharon McBride (29); Leanne Murray (13); Michael Morrison (27); his partner Evelyn Baird (27) and their daughter Michelle (7); George Williamson (63) and his wife Gillian (49); and Wilma McKee (38).