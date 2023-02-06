On Sunday the PSNI said it was launching an investigation following the deaths of two people at an apartment in the Annadale Crescent area of Belfast.

A man in his 40s was arrested following the deaths but was later released on police bail while further inquiries are carried out.

Later on Sunday, they said a post mortem examination had taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Twins Claire and Steve O'Neill who were found dead on Saturday in Claire’s property on Annadale Crescent in Belfast. Two other men were taken to hospital. Picture Pacemaker Press.

Today, Monday, police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths.

It was reported locally that vehicles from the Fire Service with four or five police cars attended the scene on Saturday night and that two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 01:38 on 4 February following reports of an incident in the Annadale area.

It dispatched five crews, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) of paramedics and two ambulance officers to the scene.

The Annadale Cresent area of Belfast where twins Claire and Steve O'Neill were found on Saturday in Claire’s property on Annadale Crescent.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene two patients were taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital," a spokesman added.

It has been reported locally that Claire was a mother-of-three who lived at the apartment where the incident happened while her brother Stephen was reported to be a father-of-one who lived in the nearby Ormeau Road area.

Shocked friends paid sincere tributes to the couple on social media.

Katie Deadman said the siblings "both treated me like one of your own" and that she had been brought into their family. She added that "we will still have our night out for you" and prayed, "give your family the strength to get through this".

Debbie Ellis expressed similar sentiment, adding: "What tragedy... both beautiful friends were to me. God take them in and hug them tight together."

Long time friend Michelle Lisa Hunter said: "So sad when it's childhood friends you grew up with and played in the streets with".