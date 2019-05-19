Trio charged over ATM thefts

Three men have been charged by police investigating a recent spate of ATM thefts.

The men aged 33, 37 and 41, face charges of burglary with intent to steal.

The charges relate to an attempted robbery at a service station in Gilnahirk Road, east Belfast, on Friday morning.

The men are also charged in connection with a burglary at a cash machine at Hartford Link are of Newtownards on March 30.

The 41-year-old faces three further counts of burglary with intent to steal at Ravenhill Road, Belfast, on January 18; at Comber Road, Dundonald, on January 27 and at Woodstock Road on February 23.

The trio are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A fourth man aged 30 who was arrested in connection with the attempted theft at Gilnahirk Road has been released on bail pending further inquiries.