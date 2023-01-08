Trio due in court after deliveryman subjected to ‘terrifying ordeal’ at knifepoint

PSNI

The men, aged 32, 31, and 28, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

A report was received just before 4pm on Friday that three men had approached the driver of a van in the Broom Park area of south-west Belfast and told him to get out of the vehicle.

It was reported that one of the men brandished a black-handled knife before the victim left the scene.

Police believe items were taken from the van.