Trio with handguns burgle home in Co Down

The PSNI have appealed for information.

A trio of men armed with guns have robbed a household in Co Down.

The PSNI said this morning that it was reported at around 6pm that three men, armed with handguns, entered a property in the New Road area and left with “a sum of cash”.

Though the PSNI described it as being in “New Road, Newtownards”, this actually appears to be several miles to the east of the north Down town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI ask for anyone who may have any information which could assist to contact 101, quoting reference number CW 1277 of 08/01/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

News Letter exclusive on the fall-out from Gerry Adams court dispute: Lawsuits against the state from people interned in Northern Ireland 50 years ago now number up to 400

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.