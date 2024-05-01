Troubles legacy: Events to be held to remember IRA killing of UDR soldier 50 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Events are taking place on Thursday to mark 50 years since the murder of private Eva Martin, a UDR CGC Greenfinch soldier who also worked as a teacher.

She died following an IRA mortar attack at Clogher Deanery in Co Tyrone on May 2 1974.

A statement from her sister Linda Nelson, on behalf of the family, said: "Fifty years is a significant period of time but in some ways the last 50 years have also been frozen in time.

"On May 2 1974 our lives as a family would forever change and the events of that would have a significant impact on all our futures.

"Eva was a much-loved daughter, sister, and wife."

Ms Nelson said her sister had a love of languages and had taken up employment as a teacher at Fivemiletown High School.

She said: "Beyond her family, she was also deeply cherished by her colleagues within the UDR CGC, and there was a huge outpouring of grief at the point she was stolen away from us.

"Everyone loved Eva."

Victims' organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) is helping to organise events to mark the anniversary.

This will include a service of thanksgiving and an act of remembrance at her grave on Thursday evening.

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: "While teaching Eva joined the part time UDR CGC as a Greenfinch.

"She was stationed in Clogher Deanery, and it was there that Eva was murdered during a mortar attack on the barracks.

"Eva was the first female member of the security forces to have her life stolen because of the terrorist campaign.