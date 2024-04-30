Troubles legacy: Government takes bid to stop inquest disclosure to Supreme Court after judges rule against challenge

Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan and her fellow appeal court judges granted government lawyers a stay to prevent the coroner disclosing the gist

The move comes after Appeal Court judges in Belfast dismissed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s attempt to stop the information being released into the public domain.

A High Court judge had already upheld a decision by coroner Louisa Fee to disclose a summary, or gist, of the evidence in a sensitive security force file related to the murder of a man in west Belfast 30 years ago.

Liam Paul Thompson, 25, died on April 27, 1994 after being shot by loyalists in the area of Springfield Park.

The legal challenges were heard before the implementation of new legacy laws on May 1 that halt coroners’ inquests into Troubles killings.

On Tuesday, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan and her fellow appeal court judges granted government lawyers a stay to prevent the coroner disclosing the gist until the Supreme Court has determined whether it will hear the case.

However, the judges only agreed to make the order on the condition that Mr Heaton-Harris provided a written assurance that the legacy laws would not prevent the gist being disclosed after the May 1 deadline if the government’s Supreme Court appeal is ultimately unsuccessful.

Mr Thompson was shot in a taxi on his way home in an attack that has been attributed to loyalist paramilitaries.

His family believe that police were aware that the taxi firm had been under a credible threat from loyalists.