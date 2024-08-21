Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TUV has raised concerns of "two tier policing" due to police releasing photos of suspects engaged in recent street disorder on the Falls Road, in Londonderry or in the wake of the recent All-Ireland GAA final.

The query comes after anti-immigration protests across NI were followed by racist attacks on businesses, homes and individuals. The PSNI has steadily released photos of suspects.

Since then the owner of the Middle East Market on the Falls Road, Moustafa Wartty, told the BBC he had "no choice" but to close due to ongoing attacks involving “racist words”.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a large group of youths throwing eggs at the shop and an altercation with youths.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell said police “need to address perception of two-tier policing”.

He added: “TUV has always been clear that there is no place for violence and disorder. Failure to abide by the law always does damage to one’s cause and any legitimate points which could be made by way of peaceful protest will quickly be lost.

“That said, there is also a duty on the police to treat all disorder the same and I am far from convinced that this has been the case in recent days.

“With more images of suspects the police wish to locate released today [Tuesday} it is telling that none of those suspected of involvement in the attack on a business on the Falls Road - the latest in a series of such attacks on the premises - have had their images released to the media.

“It is also telling that despite social media being awash with images of disorder in the aftermath of the all-Ireland GAA final, the PSNI have confirmed - following a query from my party leader - that no arrests have been made. This is in spite of widespread lawlessness including many fans clambering all over Lurgan PSNI station and dressing it in GAA flags.

“Similarly, recent rioting in Londonderry by Republicans has not resulted in a similar high profile effort to bring those involved to justice."

The PSNI responded that they always act “without fear or favour”.

A PSNI spokesperson responded: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all types of public disorder extremely seriously and will gather evidence and make arrests in order to ensure that those responsible will be brought before the courts.

"When a criminal offence is suspected to have taken place, we will investigate and take appropriate and proportionate action without fear or favour."

After Armagh's recent victory in the GAA All-Ireland championship, video circulated of a police car in south Armagh driving with an Armagh GAA flag and sirens sounding. The PSNI has launched a disciplinary investigation.

But Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein Conor Murphy said the controversy is regrettable and unnecessary.

He told the BBC: "We haven't come from very far back when that would not have been the case - that police officers and people in a village like Camlough would have been celebrating together a GAA success. So that was something which was very much welcomed by the local community.