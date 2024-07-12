Twelfth 2024: There is an 'ongoing security alert in Strabane in the vicinity of Bradley Way'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is an ongoing security alert in Strabane this morning, within the vicinity of Bradley Way.
As police deal with this, the Great Northern Link Road is closed between Lifford Road roundabout and Bradley Way roundabout.
While local diversions are place, drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
More information when we get it,