Two arrested after ‘reckless’ petrol bombings in Coleraine - ‘we could have been dealing with a fatality following these callous attacks yesterday’

The incidents happened yesterday - Sunday 24 April - and two men ahve been arrested.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Shortly after 7:15pm, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Westbourne Crescent area.

“Damage was caused to the property following the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

“Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Somerset Drive area earlier in the evening.

“Minor damage occurred and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Earlier in the day, it was reported to police that at around 5pm a number of windows of a house at the Loguestown Park area of Coleraine had been damaged.

“As part of our enquiries, we are also investigating a report of a car damaged at the Old Coach Road area of Portstewart at around 9:30pm. We are investigating a link between this incident and the other incidents which occurred in the Coleraine area at this time.

“These were reckless acts showing a complete disregard for the local community and their safety. We could have been dealing with a fatality following these callous attacks yesterday.

“The two men aged 25 and 23 years old were arrested on suspicion of two counts of throwing petrol bombs, two counts of making petrol bombs and criminal damage. Both men are in police custody at this time.