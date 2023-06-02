News you can trust since 1737
Two arrests and drugs seized by Northern Ireland Paramilitary Crime Task Force

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF, have made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs.
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “Shortly before 8:30pm on Thursday 1st June, officers conducted a proactive policing operation in the East Belfast area. A property was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a cocaine press and supply paraphernalia were recovered. The drugs, with an estimated street value of £100,000 and the other items have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“As part of the investigation, two men aged 38 and 33 years old were arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences and both remain in police custody at this time. “These arrests and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us. “I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A property was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a cocaine press and supply paraphernalia were recoveredA property was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a cocaine press and supply paraphernalia were recovered
