Gardai said a man aged in his 20s was arrested following searches in Dublin on Monday

Two arrests have been made in Dublin and Belfast in relation to a fatal stabbing in Dublin city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation is under way following the death of the man, aged in his 30s, who has been named locally as Quam Babatunde .

He was found unresponsive with serious injuries by gardai after emergency services were called to South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper shortly after 3am on Saturday .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the incident started in a nightclub and spilled out onto the street.

Gardai said a man aged in his 20s was arrested following searches in Dublin on Monday.

A second man has been arrested in Belfast by the PSNI and is being detained at a police station in Northern Ireland .

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad