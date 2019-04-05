Two arrests in Lisa Dorrian murder investigation

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian have made two arrests.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “A 49 year old man and a 34 year old woman were arrested this morning in the Newtownards area on suspicion of murder.

“They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

The PSNI recently started fresh searches for Lisa Dorrian’s remains in Ballyhalbert, County Down — where she was last seen alive on February 28, 2005.