Two arrests made after stolen car is involved in three vehicle pile-up in Londonderry

Inspector Craig said: “At around 2.50am, it was reported that a vehicle had been stolen from a house in the Blackthorn Manor area of the city.“A short time later, shortly after 3am, it was reported that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision in the Summer Meadows View area.“Police attended the scene, and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, possessing article with blade or point in public place, going equipped for theft, and theft.“A second male, aged 17, who made off from the scene, was apprehended by officers, and arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle.“The arrests are also in connection with a number of other reports made to police relating to tampering with and theft from vehicles, and criminal damage to properties, in the Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.“Both the arrested males remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”Inspector Craig added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist, or who might have any dash cam footage capturing the collision, or the vehicle being driven prior to the collision, to contact 101, and quote reference number 194 of 03/02/24.“I would also appeal to people living in the area to check their own vehicles for any signs of possible tampering, and make a report to police if they have any concerns.”