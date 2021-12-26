Two arson attacks on Christmas Eve

Police have not linked the incidents in Crossglebe and Coolnafranky.

Commenting on the first attack at Crossglebe Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report that a plastic fuel container had been placed at the front door of a property and set alight at approximately 9.50pm.

“Three fire appliances attended the scene. The front door of the property was badly scorched by the blaze. Thankfully no-one was in the property at the time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the second attack took place at 10.30pm with the front door also being set alight.