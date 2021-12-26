Two arson attacks on Christmas Eve
Police have appealed for information after two arson attacks in Cookstown on Christmas Eve.
Police have not linked the incidents in Crossglebe and Coolnafranky.
Commenting on the first attack at Crossglebe Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report that a plastic fuel container had been placed at the front door of a property and set alight at approximately 9.50pm.
“Three fire appliances attended the scene. The front door of the property was badly scorched by the blaze. Thankfully no-one was in the property at the time.”
He said the second attack took place at 10.30pm with the front door also being set alight.
“The householder was not present at the time of the incident. The fire had not spread past the front door and there was minor smoke damage caused inside,” he said.