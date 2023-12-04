Two boys (14- years and 15-years) arrested after petrol bombs were thrown at police officers

Two boys, aged 14-years and 15-years, who were arrested in Carrickfergus yesterday, Sunday December 3rd, on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.