Two boys (14- years and 15-years) arrested after petrol bombs were thrown at police officers

Two boys, aged 14-years and 15-years, who were arrested in Carrickfergus yesterday, Sunday December 3rd, on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:30 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
A 15-year-old boy was charged on Saturday to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday 29th December in relation to this incident.