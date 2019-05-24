Two boys die after ‘incident’

Two boys have died following an incident at a Sheffield house which has left four other children in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said the teenagers, aged 13 and 14, died after they were taken to hospital on Friday morning.

Four other children aged 11, 10 and three and one other aged seven months remain in hospital receiving treatment but they are not in a life-threatening condition, a spokesman said.

The children cannot be named for legal reasons.

The force said officers were called to the semi-detached house in Gregg House Road in the Shiregreen area of the city at around 7.30am.

But detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident apart from confirming it was not a shooting and that it was confined to the one property.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, police said.

A spokesman said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “I think it’s really important that I reassure the wider community that there’s no wider risk.”

Speaking to the media, Mr McCurry said: “The investigation is at a very early stage and detectives are working closely with a number of different lines of inquiry.