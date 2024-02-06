Blake Newland.

​Two brothers have appeared before a court charged with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady.

Mr Newland was stabbed in Woodland Walk on Friday night.

The men appeared before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The accused are Andrew McGlinchey (29), whose address was not listed and Stephen McGlinchey (27), of Dunmore Place in Limavady.

Andrew McGlinchey is also charged with assaulting a police officer last Friday.

A PSNI officer said he believed he could connect the defendants to the charges.

A defence solicitor said no application was being made for bail.

The defendants, who appeared via video link from Waterside PSNI Station in Londonderry, were remanded in custody to appear at Limavady Magistrates' Court, sitting in Coleraine, on March 4.

Two 16-year-old boys - who cannot be named because of their ages - appeared at the same court via video link from Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are alleged to have assaulted the McGlincheys' father during a "melee". The McGlincheys' dad, a suspect in the murder enquiry, was taken to hospital with a head injury, the court heard.

The police officer told the court it is believed the two McGlincheys and their father approached a house in Limavady following an earlier incident when Stephen McGlinchey was assaulted.

The officer said it is the police case the McGlincheys had gone to the property seeking "revenge".

He said a "melee" erupted outside the property and that weapons were present.