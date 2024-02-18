Two cars stolen from outside house after suspects enter property and gain access to keys for both vehicles

The two cars were taken from outside a house in the Carryduff area

The incident occurred in the Carryduff area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.25am on Sunday morning, 18th February that a white Kia Picanto and black Toyota Auris were stolen from outside a house on the Saintfield Road.

“The suspects entered the property and gained access to keys for both of the vehicles – at this time we believe nothing else was stolen from inside the house.

“At approximately 5.10am the white Kia Picanto was located on fire in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. However, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the arson.

“Meanwhile, at around 10.30am the black Toyota Auris was found abandoned in the Divismore Park area of west Belfast. Extensive damage had been caused to the vehicle.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Saintfield Road area on Sunday morning shortly before 2.30am and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 266 18/02/24.

