Two cars stolen from outside house after suspects enter property and gain access to keys for both vehicles
The incident occurred in the Carryduff area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.25am on Sunday morning, 18th February that a white Kia Picanto and black Toyota Auris were stolen from outside a house on the Saintfield Road.
“The suspects entered the property and gained access to keys for both of the vehicles – at this time we believe nothing else was stolen from inside the house.
“At approximately 5.10am the white Kia Picanto was located on fire in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. However, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the arson.
“Meanwhile, at around 10.30am the black Toyota Auris was found abandoned in the Divismore Park area of west Belfast. Extensive damage had been caused to the vehicle.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Saintfield Road area on Sunday morning shortly before 2.30am and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 266 18/02/24.
“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the Kennedy Way area in the direction of Andersonstown and Shaws Bridge towards Malone Road at around 2.45am that we could review.”