Two charged with terror offences

By Iain Gray
Published 15th Oct 2025, 20:11 BST
The PSNI's anti-terror squad has charged the two men.
Two men have been charged with terror offences after the discovery of a bomb in a border village.

The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9 last year.

Ravensdale a village near Dundalk, close to the main Belfast to Dublin road.

The men have been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, and are due to appear via video link at Strabane Magistrates' Court tomorrow (16th).

