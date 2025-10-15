Two charged with terror offences

The PSNI's anti-terror squad has charged the two men.

Two men have been charged with terror offences after the discovery of a bomb in a border village.

The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9 last year.

Ravensdale a village near Dundalk, close to the main Belfast to Dublin road.