Two charged with terror offences
Two men have been charged with terror offences after the discovery of a bomb in a border village.
The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9 last year.
Ravensdale a village near Dundalk, close to the main Belfast to Dublin road.
The men have been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, and are due to appear via video link at Strabane Magistrates' Court tomorrow (16th).