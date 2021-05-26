Two detectives shot and injured in firearms incident

Gardai were called to the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Tuesday evening at around 7pm and came under fire.

Armed detectives, both in their 30s, exchanged fire with a man inside a property and both injured officers were shot in the foot and one also has a hand wound.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was shocked and deeply concerned to hear of two gardai being injured in the course of their duties.

“I wish both gardai a swift and full recovery, and I thank them for their service on behalf of the public,” he said.

“This incident in Dublin shows yet again the danger An Garda Siochana often face in their efforts to protect and serve the people.

“We should always be very grateful for all the work they do on a daily basis on our behalf.”

The patrol car was struck a number of times by bullets.

Gardai

Nearby houses were evacuated and, after two hours of negotiations, an automatic pistol and a handgun were surrendered from the house, police said.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended all the officers involved in the incident.

“I want to commend all the gardai involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident,” he said.

“In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene.