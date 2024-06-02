Two families 'left distressed' following burglaries at their homes in the Newry area

Ashfield Avenue Newry. Google image

Police in Newry have issued an appeal for information following two reported burglaries in the area on Friday (May 31).

Detectives have said that two families have been “left distressed,” also urged any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “Officers received a report that a burglary had taken place in the Ashfield Avenue area of Newry at some point between 9am and 12.50pm, when the resident was not present.

“Entry is believed to have been gained via a small window at the back of the property, and a number of items were subsequently stolen from the address.

“The second report related to a disturbed burglary in progress in the Sheetrim Road area of Cullyhanna at around 3.35pm.

“Three men forced entry to the property using screwdrivers before the homeowner returned. They made off from the scene empty-handed in a black Audi A5 coupe, which was later located in the Derrybeg area.

“One man, aged 22 years, was later arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal. Following interview, he was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”

D/S Lewis added: “Two families have been left distressed by intrusion into their homes. Although we do not believe at this stage that the burglaries are linked, we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the areas at the relevant times and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 779 of 31/05/24 for the Newry burglary, and 1185 of 31/05/24 for the Cullyhanna burglary.