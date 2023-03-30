Two further arrests by detectives probing DCI Caldwell attempted murder

Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell

A 47-year-old man has been detained after the search of a house in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

A 60-year-old man was also arrested under the Terrorism Act earlier on Thursday following the search of a house in Belfast. They have both been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in recovery after being targeted outside a sports complex in Omagh in February.

DCI Caldwell had just finished a youth football coaching session when he was shot several times by two gunmen. A number of young people, including the senior detective’s own son, were present when the attack took place on February 22.