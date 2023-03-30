News you can trust since 1737
Two further arrests by detectives probing DCI Caldwell attempted murder

​Police investigating the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland last month have made another arrest.

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 30th Mar 2023, 21:22 BST- 1 min read
Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell

A 47-year-old man has been detained after the search of a house in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

A 60-year-old man was also arrested under the Terrorism Act earlier on Thursday following the search of a house in Belfast. They have both been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in recovery after being targeted outside a sports complex in Omagh in February.

DCI Caldwell had just finished a youth football coaching session when he was shot several times by two gunmen. A number of young people, including the senior detective’s own son, were present when the attack took place on February 22.

Several people have been arrested in the PSNI's attempted murder investigation.