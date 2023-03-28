News you can trust since 1737
Two further arrests in north Down after ongoing incidents including pipe bombings

Detectives investigating a series of recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area have made two further arrests.

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST

A PSNI statement said that a 50-year-old man was arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act following a search at a residential property in Newtownards.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of a range of offences, including arson with intent to endanger life.

Both men were taken to Musgrave station for interview.

Forensics at the scene on Monday, A 62-year-old man has been treated by paramedics after an arson attack in County Down. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Three men previously arrested remain in custody at this time.

