Two homes smashed up in Larne in suspected racially-motivated attacks

By Adam Kula
Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
​Two homes have been attacked in Larne in what police believe are racially-motivated incidents.

They received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday that masked individuals were seen attacking a house in the Hampton Crescent area of the town.

Police said “extensive damage was caused to a window and the door of the property".

Then a second report was received at the same time that damage had also been caused to a property in the Doric Way area.

Police are treating criminal damage to two houses in Larne, County Antrim, as racially motivated hate crimes

In that case, three front windows and two glass panes in the front door had been smashed, and “racially-motivated graffiti” had been sprayed on the outside of the apartment.

The occupants "are understandably terrified” said officers.

