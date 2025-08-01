Two homes smashed up in Larne in suspected racially-motivated attacks
They received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday that masked individuals were seen attacking a house in the Hampton Crescent area of the town.
Police said “extensive damage was caused to a window and the door of the property".
Then a second report was received at the same time that damage had also been caused to a property in the Doric Way area.
In that case, three front windows and two glass panes in the front door had been smashed, and “racially-motivated graffiti” had been sprayed on the outside of the apartment.
The occupants "are understandably terrified” said officers.